5000 Nigerian nairas to Euros

Convert NGN to EUR at the real exchange rate

5000 ngn
6.20 eur

1.00000 NGN = 0.00124 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58 UTC
NGN to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86481.052787.63871.443621.66080.963118.8385
1GBP1.1563411.21725101.3381.669281.920411.1136721.7832
1USD0.949950.821524183.25141.371351.577660.9148517.8954
1INR0.01141050.009867990.012011810.01647240.01895060.0109890.214956

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Euro
1 NGN0.00124 EUR
5 NGN0.00620 EUR
10 NGN0.01240 EUR
20 NGN0.02479 EUR
50 NGN0.06198 EUR
100 NGN0.12397 EUR
250 NGN0.30992 EUR
500 NGN0.61984 EUR
1000 NGN1.23967 EUR
2000 NGN2.47934 EUR
5000 NGN6.19835 EUR
10000 NGN12.39670 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1 EUR806.66800 NGN
5 EUR4033.34000 NGN
10 EUR8066.68000 NGN
20 EUR16133.36000 NGN
50 EUR40333.40000 NGN
100 EUR80666.80000 NGN
250 EUR201667.00000 NGN
500 EUR403334.00000 NGN
1000 EUR806668.00000 NGN
2000 EUR1613336.00000 NGN
5000 EUR4033340.00000 NGN
10000 EUR8066680.00000 NGN