1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Euros

Convert NGN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
1.24 eur

1.00000 NGN = 0.00124 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56 UTC
NGN to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864851.052787.6411.443941.66080.963118.8433
1GBP1.1562711.2172101.3361.669571.920331.113621.7879
1USD0.949950.821558183.25351.371651.577660.914917.9
1INR0.01141020.009868150.012011510.01647560.01895010.01098930.215006

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Euro
1 NGN0.00124 EUR
5 NGN0.00620 EUR
10 NGN0.01240 EUR
20 NGN0.02479 EUR
50 NGN0.06198 EUR
100 NGN0.12397 EUR
250 NGN0.30992 EUR
500 NGN0.61984 EUR
1000 NGN1.23968 EUR
2000 NGN2.47936 EUR
5000 NGN6.19840 EUR
10000 NGN12.39680 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1 EUR806.65800 NGN
5 EUR4033.29000 NGN
10 EUR8066.58000 NGN
20 EUR16133.16000 NGN
50 EUR40332.90000 NGN
100 EUR80665.80000 NGN
250 EUR201664.50000 NGN
500 EUR403329.00000 NGN
1000 EUR806658.00000 NGN
2000 EUR1613316.00000 NGN
5000 EUR4033290.00000 NGN
10000 EUR8066580.00000 NGN