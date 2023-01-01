500 Nigerian nairas to Euros

Convert NGN to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
0.62 eur

1.00000 NGN = 0.00124 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NGN to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86491.052987.6651.444051.661250.96318.8416
1GBP1.156211.2173101.3531.669531.920641.1134221.7836
1USD0.949750.82149183.26051.37151.577780.914717.895
1INR0.01140710.009866510.012010510.01647240.018950.0109860.214928

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Euro
1 NGN0.00124 EUR
5 NGN0.00620 EUR
10 NGN0.01239 EUR
20 NGN0.02479 EUR
50 NGN0.06197 EUR
100 NGN0.12394 EUR
250 NGN0.30986 EUR
500 NGN0.61971 EUR
1000 NGN1.23943 EUR
2000 NGN2.47886 EUR
5000 NGN6.19715 EUR
10000 NGN12.39430 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1 EUR806.82100 NGN
5 EUR4034.10500 NGN
10 EUR8068.21000 NGN
20 EUR16136.42000 NGN
50 EUR40341.05000 NGN
100 EUR80682.10000 NGN
250 EUR201705.25000 NGN
500 EUR403410.50000 NGN
1000 EUR806821.00000 NGN
2000 EUR1613642.00000 NGN
5000 EUR4034105.00000 NGN
10000 EUR8068210.00000 NGN