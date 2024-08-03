US dollars to Algerian dinars today

Convert USD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
134,293 dzd

$1.000 USD = دج134.3 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High134.6660134.8060
Low134.0610134.0610
Average134.3005134.3922
Change0.08%0.04%
1 USD to DZD stats

The performance of USD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 134.6660 and a 30 day low of 134.0610. This means the 30 day average was 134.3005. The change for USD to DZD was 0.08.

The performance of USD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 134.8060 and a 90 day low of 134.0610. This means the 90 day average was 134.3922. The change for USD to DZD was 0.04.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 USD134.29300 DZD
5 USD671.46500 DZD
10 USD1,342.93000 DZD
20 USD2,685.86000 DZD
50 USD6,714.65000 DZD
100 USD13,429.30000 DZD
250 USD33,573.25000 DZD
500 USD67,146.50000 DZD
1000 USD134,293.00000 DZD
2000 USD268,586.00000 DZD
5000 USD671,465.00000 DZD
10000 USD1,342,930.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / US Dollar
1 DZD0.00745 USD
5 DZD0.03723 USD
10 DZD0.07446 USD
20 DZD0.14893 USD
50 DZD0.37232 USD
100 DZD0.74464 USD
250 DZD1.86160 USD
500 DZD3.72320 USD
1000 DZD7.44640 USD
2000 DZD14.89280 USD
5000 DZD37.23200 USD
10000 DZD74.46400 USD