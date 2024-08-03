US dollar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Algerian dinars is currently 134.293 today, reflecting a 0.084% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.032% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 134.769 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 134.154 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.204% decrease in value.