$1.000 HKD = دج17.11 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
HKD to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 HKD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.209717.2127
Low17.103316.9471
Average17.140717.0895
Change-0.23%-0.42%
View full history

1 HKD to DZD stats

The performance of HKD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.2097 and a 30 day low of 17.1033. This means the 30 day average was 17.1407. The change for HKD to DZD was -0.23.

The performance of HKD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.2127 and a 90 day low of 16.9471. This means the 90 day average was 17.0895. The change for HKD to DZD was -0.42.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Algerian Dinar
100 HKD1,710.62000 DZD
200 HKD3,421.24000 DZD
300 HKD5,131.86000 DZD
500 HKD8,553.10000 DZD
1000 HKD17,106.20000 DZD
2000 HKD34,212.40000 DZD
2500 HKD42,765.50000 DZD
3000 HKD51,318.60000 DZD
4000 HKD68,424.80000 DZD
5000 HKD85,531.00000 DZD
10000 HKD171,062.00000 DZD
20000 HKD342,124.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DZD0.05846 HKD
5 DZD0.29229 HKD
10 DZD0.58458 HKD
20 DZD1.16917 HKD
50 DZD2.92291 HKD
100 DZD5.84583 HKD
250 DZD14.61458 HKD
500 DZD29.22915 HKD
1000 DZD58.45830 HKD
2000 DZD116.91660 HKD
5000 DZD292.29150 HKD
10000 DZD584.58300 HKD