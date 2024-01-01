Nigerian nairas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert NGN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
2.35 pen

₦1.000 NGN = S/.0.002350 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00250.0028
Low0.00220.0022
Average0.00240.0025
Change-5.08%-12.59%
1 NGN to PEN stats

The performance of NGN to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0025 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for NGN to PEN was -5.08.

The performance of NGN to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0025. The change for NGN to PEN was -12.59.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NGN0.00235 PEN
5 NGN0.01175 PEN
10 NGN0.02350 PEN
20 NGN0.04701 PEN
50 NGN0.11752 PEN
100 NGN0.23504 PEN
250 NGN0.58761 PEN
500 NGN1.17521 PEN
1000 NGN2.35042 PEN
2000 NGN4.70084 PEN
5000 NGN11.75210 PEN
10000 NGN23.50420 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nigerian Naira
1 PEN425.45600 NGN
5 PEN2,127.28000 NGN
10 PEN4,254.56000 NGN
20 PEN8,509.12000 NGN
50 PEN21,272.80000 NGN
100 PEN42,545.60000 NGN
250 PEN106,364.00000 NGN
500 PEN212,728.00000 NGN
1000 PEN425,456.00000 NGN
2000 PEN850,912.00000 NGN
5000 PEN2,127,280.00000 NGN
10000 PEN4,254,560.00000 NGN