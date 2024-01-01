Nigerian nairas to Swiss francs today

Convert NGN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
0.54 chf

₦1.000 NGN = SFr.0.0005388 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0007
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00060.0006
Change-7.82%-17.64%
View full history

1 NGN to CHF stats

The performance of NGN to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for NGN to CHF was -7.82.

The performance of NGN to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for NGN to CHF was -17.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian naira

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Swiss Franc
1 NGN0.00054 CHF
5 NGN0.00269 CHF
10 NGN0.00539 CHF
20 NGN0.01078 CHF
50 NGN0.02694 CHF
100 NGN0.05388 CHF
250 NGN0.13470 CHF
500 NGN0.26939 CHF
1000 NGN0.53878 CHF
2000 NGN1.07757 CHF
5000 NGN2.69392 CHF
10000 NGN5.38784 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 CHF1,856.03000 NGN
5 CHF9,280.15000 NGN
10 CHF18,560.30000 NGN
20 CHF37,120.60000 NGN
50 CHF92,801.50000 NGN
100 CHF185,603.00000 NGN
250 CHF464,007.50000 NGN
500 CHF928,015.00000 NGN
1000 CHF1,856,030.00000 NGN
2000 CHF3,712,060.00000 NGN
5000 CHF9,280,150.00000 NGN
10000 CHF18,560,300.00000 NGN