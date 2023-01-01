1 Nigerian naira to Swiss francs

1 ngn
0.00 chf

1.00000 NGN = 0.00119 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86491.052787.62621.443781.660410.96318.8427
1GBP1.156211.2172101.3191.669391.919871.1134221.7871
1USD0.94990.821558183.23951.37151.577290.9147517.8994
1INR0.01141210.009869810.012013510.01647660.01894880.01098940.215035

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Swiss Franc
1 NGN0.00119 CHF
5 NGN0.00597 CHF
10 NGN0.01194 CHF
20 NGN0.02388 CHF
50 NGN0.05969 CHF
100 NGN0.11938 CHF
250 NGN0.29845 CHF
500 NGN0.59689 CHF
1000 NGN1.19379 CHF
2000 NGN2.38758 CHF
5000 NGN5.96895 CHF
10000 NGN11.93790 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 CHF837.66800 NGN
5 CHF4188.34000 NGN
10 CHF8376.68000 NGN
20 CHF16753.36000 NGN
50 CHF41883.40000 NGN
100 CHF83766.80000 NGN
250 CHF209417.00000 NGN
500 CHF418834.00000 NGN
1000 CHF837668.00000 NGN
2000 CHF1675336.00000 NGN
5000 CHF4188340.00000 NGN
10000 CHF8376680.00000 NGN