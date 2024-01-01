Nigerian nairas to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert NGN to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
2,851 mga

₦1.000 NGN = Ar2.851 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.92783.3259
Low2.73162.7316
Average2.82092.9475
Change-2.28%-10.59%
1 NGN to MGA stats

The performance of NGN to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9278 and a 30 day low of 2.7316. This means the 30 day average was 2.8209. The change for NGN to MGA was -2.28.

The performance of NGN to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3259 and a 90 day low of 2.7316. This means the 90 day average was 2.9475. The change for NGN to MGA was -10.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malagasy Ariary
1 NGN2.85130 MGA
5 NGN14.25650 MGA
10 NGN28.51300 MGA
20 NGN57.02600 MGA
50 NGN142.56500 MGA
100 NGN285.13000 MGA
250 NGN712.82500 MGA
500 NGN1,425.65000 MGA
1000 NGN2,851.30000 MGA
2000 NGN5,702.60000 MGA
5000 NGN14,256.50000 MGA
10000 NGN28,513.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Nigerian Naira
1 MGA0.35072 NGN
5 MGA1.75359 NGN
10 MGA3.50718 NGN
20 MGA7.01436 NGN
50 MGA17.53590 NGN
100 MGA35.07180 NGN
250 MGA87.67950 NGN
500 MGA175.35900 NGN
1000 MGA350.71800 NGN
2000 MGA701.43600 NGN
5000 MGA1,753.59000 NGN
10000 MGA3,507.18000 NGN