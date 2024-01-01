Chinese yuan rmb to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert CNY to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
633,255 mga

¥1.000 CNY = Ar633.3 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
We can't send money between these currencies

CNY to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High633.2550633.2550
Low613.8260610.6170
Average619.5234616.0159
Change3.17%3.71%
1 CNY to MGA stats

The performance of CNY to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 633.2550 and a 30 day low of 613.8260. This means the 30 day average was 619.5234. The change for CNY to MGA was 3.17.

The performance of CNY to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 633.2550 and a 90 day low of 610.6170. This means the 90 day average was 616.0159. The change for CNY to MGA was 3.71.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malagasy Ariary
1 CNY633.25500 MGA
5 CNY3,166.27500 MGA
10 CNY6,332.55000 MGA
20 CNY12,665.10000 MGA
50 CNY31,662.75000 MGA
100 CNY63,325.50000 MGA
250 CNY158,313.75000 MGA
500 CNY316,627.50000 MGA
1000 CNY633,255.00000 MGA
2000 CNY1,266,510.00000 MGA
5000 CNY3,166,275.00000 MGA
10000 CNY6,332,550.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MGA0.00158 CNY
5 MGA0.00790 CNY
10 MGA0.01579 CNY
20 MGA0.03158 CNY
50 MGA0.07896 CNY
100 MGA0.15791 CNY
250 MGA0.39479 CNY
500 MGA0.78957 CNY
1000 MGA1.57914 CNY
2000 MGA3.15828 CNY
5000 MGA7.89570 CNY
10000 MGA15.79140 CNY