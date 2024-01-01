250 Malagasy ariaries to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MGA to CNY at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ¥0.001561 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
MGA to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 MGA to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00160.0016
Change0.42%-0.16%
1 MGA to CNY stats

The performance of MGA to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for MGA to CNY was 0.42.

The performance of MGA to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for MGA to CNY was -0.16.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MGA0.00156 CNY
5 MGA0.00781 CNY
10 MGA0.01561 CNY
20 MGA0.03123 CNY
50 MGA0.07807 CNY
100 MGA0.15615 CNY
250 MGA0.39037 CNY
500 MGA0.78074 CNY
1000 MGA1.56148 CNY
2000 MGA3.12296 CNY
5000 MGA7.80740 CNY
10000 MGA15.61480 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malagasy Ariary
1 CNY640.42000 MGA
5 CNY3,202.10000 MGA
10 CNY6,404.20000 MGA
20 CNY12,808.40000 MGA
50 CNY32,021.00000 MGA
100 CNY64,042.00000 MGA
250 CNY160,105.00000 MGA
500 CNY320,210.00000 MGA
1000 CNY640,420.00000 MGA
2000 CNY1,280,840.00000 MGA
5000 CNY3,202,100.00000 MGA
10000 CNY6,404,200.00000 MGA