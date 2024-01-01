Convert MGA to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 Malagasy ariaries to Chinese yuan rmb

250 mga
0.41 cny

Ar1.000 MGA = ¥0.001626 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2251.497
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5191.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3451.096
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1221.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MGA0.00163 CNY
5 MGA0.00813 CNY
10 MGA0.01626 CNY
20 MGA0.03252 CNY
50 MGA0.08131 CNY
100 MGA0.16262 CNY
250 MGA0.40654 CNY
500 MGA0.81309 CNY
1000 MGA1.62617 CNY
2000 MGA3.25234 CNY
5000 MGA8.13085 CNY
10000 MGA16.26170 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malagasy Ariary
1 CNY614.94200 MGA
5 CNY3,074.71000 MGA
10 CNY6,149.42000 MGA
20 CNY12,298.84000 MGA
50 CNY30,747.10000 MGA
100 CNY61,494.20000 MGA
250 CNY153,735.50000 MGA
500 CNY307,471.00000 MGA
1000 CNY614,942.00000 MGA
2000 CNY1,229,884.00000 MGA
5000 CNY3,074,710.00000 MGA
10000 CNY6,149,420.00000 MGA