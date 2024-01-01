Malagasy ariaries to South African rand today

Convert MGA to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = R0.003903 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 MGA to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00390.0040
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00390.0039
Change1.96%0.27%
View full history

1 MGA to ZAR stats

The performance of MGA to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0039 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for MGA to ZAR was 1.96.

The performance of MGA to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0040 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0039. The change for MGA to ZAR was 0.27.

Track market ratesView MGA to ZAR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1091.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1021.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9641.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1521.69922.9211.942

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / South African Rand
1 MGA0.00390 ZAR
5 MGA0.01951 ZAR
10 MGA0.03903 ZAR
20 MGA0.07805 ZAR
50 MGA0.19513 ZAR
100 MGA0.39027 ZAR
250 MGA0.97566 ZAR
500 MGA1.95133 ZAR
1000 MGA3.90265 ZAR
2000 MGA7.80530 ZAR
5000 MGA19.51325 ZAR
10000 MGA39.02650 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Malagasy Ariary
1 ZAR256.23600 MGA
5 ZAR1,281.18000 MGA
10 ZAR2,562.36000 MGA
20 ZAR5,124.72000 MGA
50 ZAR12,811.80000 MGA
100 ZAR25,623.60000 MGA
250 ZAR64,059.00000 MGA
500 ZAR128,118.00000 MGA
1000 ZAR256,236.00000 MGA
2000 ZAR512,472.00000 MGA
5000 ZAR1,281,180.00000 MGA
10000 ZAR2,562,360.00000 MGA