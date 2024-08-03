British pounds sterling to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert GBP to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
5,813,590 mga

£1.000 GBP = Ar5,814 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,854.07005,854.0700
Low5,690.75005,534.9400
Average5,791.33975,692.7459
Change2.16%4.86%
View full history

1 GBP to MGA stats

The performance of GBP to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,854.0700 and a 30 day low of 5,690.7500. This means the 30 day average was 5,791.3397. The change for GBP to MGA was 2.16.

The performance of GBP to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,854.0700 and a 90 day low of 5,534.9400. This means the 90 day average was 5,692.7459. The change for GBP to MGA was 4.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Malagasy Ariary
1 GBP5,813.59000 MGA
5 GBP29,067.95000 MGA
10 GBP58,135.90000 MGA
20 GBP116,271.80000 MGA
50 GBP290,679.50000 MGA
100 GBP581,359.00000 MGA
250 GBP1,453,397.50000 MGA
500 GBP2,906,795.00000 MGA
1000 GBP5,813,590.00000 MGA
2000 GBP11,627,180.00000 MGA
5000 GBP29,067,950.00000 MGA
10000 GBP58,135,900.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / British Pound Sterling
1 MGA0.00017 GBP
5 MGA0.00086 GBP
10 MGA0.00172 GBP
20 MGA0.00344 GBP
50 MGA0.00860 GBP
100 MGA0.01720 GBP
250 MGA0.04300 GBP
500 MGA0.08601 GBP
1000 MGA0.17201 GBP
2000 MGA0.34402 GBP
5000 MGA0.86005 GBP
10000 MGA1.72011 GBP