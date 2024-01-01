Turkish liras to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert TRY to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
136,674 mga

TL1.000 TRY = Ar136.7 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High138.0550138.5260
Low135.2550135.2550
Average136.3817136.9075
Change-0.25%-0.25%
1 TRY to MGA stats

The performance of TRY to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.0550 and a 30 day low of 135.2550. This means the 30 day average was 136.3817. The change for TRY to MGA was -0.25.

The performance of TRY to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.5260 and a 90 day low of 135.2550. This means the 90 day average was 136.9075. The change for TRY to MGA was -0.25.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Malagasy Ariary
1 TRY136.67400 MGA
5 TRY683.37000 MGA
10 TRY1,366.74000 MGA
20 TRY2,733.48000 MGA
50 TRY6,833.70000 MGA
100 TRY13,667.40000 MGA
250 TRY34,168.50000 MGA
500 TRY68,337.00000 MGA
1000 TRY136,674.00000 MGA
2000 TRY273,348.00000 MGA
5000 TRY683,370.00000 MGA
10000 TRY1,366,740.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Turkish Lira
1 MGA0.00732 TRY
5 MGA0.03658 TRY
10 MGA0.07317 TRY
20 MGA0.14633 TRY
50 MGA0.36584 TRY
100 MGA0.73167 TRY
250 MGA1.82918 TRY
500 MGA3.65836 TRY
1000 MGA7.31671 TRY
2000 MGA14.63342 TRY
5000 MGA36.58355 TRY
10000 MGA73.16710 TRY