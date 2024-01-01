Japanese yen to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert JPY to MGA at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
309,840 mga

¥1.000 JPY = Ar30.98 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.984030.9840
Low27.730827.6317
Average28.857128.4634
Change11.40%8.11%
1 JPY to MGA stats

The performance of JPY to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.9840 and a 30 day low of 27.7308. This means the 30 day average was 28.8571. The change for JPY to MGA was 11.40.

The performance of JPY to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.9840 and a 90 day low of 27.6317. This means the 90 day average was 28.4634. The change for JPY to MGA was 8.11.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Malagasy Ariary
100 JPY3,098.40000 MGA
1000 JPY30,984.00000 MGA
1500 JPY46,476.00000 MGA
2000 JPY61,968.00000 MGA
3000 JPY92,952.00000 MGA
5000 JPY154,920.00000 MGA
5400 JPY167,313.60000 MGA
10000 JPY309,840.00000 MGA
15000 JPY464,760.00000 MGA
20000 JPY619,680.00000 MGA
25000 JPY774,600.00000 MGA
30000 JPY929,520.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Japanese Yen
1 MGA0.03227 JPY
5 MGA0.16137 JPY
10 MGA0.32275 JPY
20 MGA0.64549 JPY
50 MGA1.61374 JPY
100 MGA3.22747 JPY
250 MGA8.06868 JPY
500 MGA16.13735 JPY
1000 MGA32.27470 JPY
2000 MGA64.54940 JPY
5000 MGA161.37350 JPY
10000 MGA322.74700 JPY