10 Malagasy ariaries to Japanese yen

Convert MGA to JPY at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ¥0.03341 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
MGA to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 MGA to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03370.0337
Low0.03290.0311
Average0.03320.0324
Change1.27%5.37%
1 MGA to JPY stats

The performance of MGA to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0337 and a 30 day low of 0.0329. This means the 30 day average was 0.0332. The change for MGA to JPY was 1.27.

The performance of MGA to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0337 and a 90 day low of 0.0311. This means the 90 day average was 0.0324. The change for MGA to JPY was 5.37.

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34218.1121.536
1 EUR1.05411.4730.8331.7941.41619.0981.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9681.1
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1531.69922.9211.944

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Japanese Yen
1 MGA0.03341 JPY
5 MGA0.16707 JPY
10 MGA0.33414 JPY
20 MGA0.66827 JPY
50 MGA1.67069 JPY
100 MGA3.34137 JPY
250 MGA8.35343 JPY
500 MGA16.70685 JPY
1000 MGA33.41370 JPY
2000 MGA66.82740 JPY
5000 MGA167.06850 JPY
10000 MGA334.13700 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Malagasy Ariary
100 JPY2,992.78000 MGA
1000 JPY29,927.80000 MGA
1500 JPY44,891.70000 MGA
2000 JPY59,855.60000 MGA
3000 JPY89,783.40000 MGA
5000 JPY149,639.00000 MGA
5400 JPY161,610.12000 MGA
10000 JPY299,278.00000 MGA
15000 JPY448,917.00000 MGA
20000 JPY598,556.00000 MGA
25000 JPY748,195.00000 MGA
30000 JPY897,834.00000 MGA