Brazilian reais to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert BRL to MGA at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Ar805.1 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MGA
1 BRL to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High812.6480836.8850
Low785.8220785.8220
Average801.6501813.1685
Change-0.15%-1.25%
1 BRL to MGA stats

The performance of BRL to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 812.6480 and a 30 day low of 785.8220. This means the 30 day average was 801.6501. The change for BRL to MGA was -0.15.

The performance of BRL to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 836.8850 and a 90 day low of 785.8220. This means the 90 day average was 813.1685. The change for BRL to MGA was -1.25.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malagasy Ariary
1 BRL805.08000 MGA
5 BRL4,025.40000 MGA
10 BRL8,050.80000 MGA
20 BRL16,101.60000 MGA
50 BRL40,254.00000 MGA
100 BRL80,508.00000 MGA
250 BRL201,270.00000 MGA
500 BRL402,540.00000 MGA
1000 BRL805,080.00000 MGA
2000 BRL1,610,160.00000 MGA
5000 BRL4,025,400.00000 MGA
10000 BRL8,050,800.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Brazilian Real
1 MGA0.00124 BRL
5 MGA0.00621 BRL
10 MGA0.01242 BRL
20 MGA0.02484 BRL
50 MGA0.06211 BRL
100 MGA0.12421 BRL
250 MGA0.31053 BRL
500 MGA0.62106 BRL
1000 MGA1.24211 BRL
2000 MGA2.48422 BRL
5000 MGA6.21055 BRL
10000 MGA12.42110 BRL