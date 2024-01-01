5,000 Malagasy ariaries to Brazilian reais

Convert MGA to BRL at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = R$0.001244 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
MGA to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BRL
1 MGA to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00120.0012
Average0.00120.0012
Change0.16%3.25%
1 MGA to BRL stats

The performance of MGA to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for MGA to BRL was 0.16.

The performance of MGA to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0012. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for MGA to BRL was 3.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1181.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7941.41619.1061.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9721.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76712.1531.69922.9261.944

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Brazilian Real
1 MGA0.00124 BRL
5 MGA0.00622 BRL
10 MGA0.01244 BRL
20 MGA0.02488 BRL
50 MGA0.06221 BRL
100 MGA0.12442 BRL
250 MGA0.31104 BRL
500 MGA0.62208 BRL
1000 MGA1.24416 BRL
2000 MGA2.48832 BRL
5000 MGA6.22080 BRL
10000 MGA12.44160 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malagasy Ariary
1 BRL803.75500 MGA
5 BRL4,018.77500 MGA
10 BRL8,037.55000 MGA
20 BRL16,075.10000 MGA
50 BRL40,187.75000 MGA
100 BRL80,375.50000 MGA
250 BRL200,938.75000 MGA
500 BRL401,877.50000 MGA
1000 BRL803,755.00000 MGA
2000 BRL1,607,510.00000 MGA
5000 BRL4,018,775.00000 MGA
10000 BRL8,037,550.00000 MGA