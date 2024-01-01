Malaysian ringgits to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert MYR to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,010,710 mga

RM1.000 MYR = Ar1,011 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,010.71001,010.7100
Low949.5910932.3060
Average966.0142952.0405
Change6.44%8.41%
1 MYR to MGA stats

The performance of MYR to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,010.7100 and a 30 day low of 949.5910. This means the 30 day average was 966.0142. The change for MYR to MGA was 6.44.

The performance of MYR to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,010.7100 and a 90 day low of 932.3060. This means the 90 day average was 952.0405. The change for MYR to MGA was 8.41.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Malagasy Ariary
1 MYR1,010.71000 MGA
5 MYR5,053.55000 MGA
10 MYR10,107.10000 MGA
20 MYR20,214.20000 MGA
50 MYR50,535.50000 MGA
100 MYR101,071.00000 MGA
250 MYR252,677.50000 MGA
500 MYR505,355.00000 MGA
1000 MYR1,010,710.00000 MGA
2000 MYR2,021,420.00000 MGA
5000 MYR5,053,550.00000 MGA
10000 MYR10,107,100.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MGA0.00099 MYR
5 MGA0.00495 MYR
10 MGA0.00989 MYR
20 MGA0.01979 MYR
50 MGA0.04947 MYR
100 MGA0.09894 MYR
250 MGA0.24735 MYR
500 MGA0.49470 MYR
1000 MGA0.98941 MYR
2000 MGA1.97882 MYR
5000 MGA4.94704 MYR
10000 MGA9.89408 MYR