British pound sterling to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Malagasy ariaries is currently 5,813.590 today, reflecting a 0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.174% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 5,833.250 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 5,766.830 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.573% increase in value.