Chinese yuan rmb to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert CNY to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
624,416 mga

1.000 CNY = 624.4 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.2031.4731.6630.96618.266
1 GBP1.1711.268105.5521.7241.9471.1321.375
1 USD0.9230.788183.2131.3591.5350.89116.851
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malagasy Ariary
1 CNY624.41600 MGA
5 CNY3,122.08000 MGA
10 CNY6,244.16000 MGA
20 CNY12,488.32000 MGA
50 CNY31,220.80000 MGA
100 CNY62,441.60000 MGA
250 CNY156,104.00000 MGA
500 CNY312,208.00000 MGA
1000 CNY624,416.00000 MGA
2000 CNY1,248,832.00000 MGA
5000 CNY3,122,080.00000 MGA
10000 CNY6,244,160.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MGA0.00160 CNY
5 MGA0.00801 CNY
10 MGA0.01602 CNY
20 MGA0.03203 CNY
50 MGA0.08008 CNY
100 MGA0.16015 CNY
250 MGA0.40038 CNY
500 MGA0.80075 CNY
1000 MGA1.60150 CNY
2000 MGA3.20300 CNY
5000 MGA8.00750 CNY
10000 MGA16.01500 CNY