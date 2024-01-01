Nigerian nairas to Canadian dollars today

Convert NGN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
0.87 cad

₦1.000 NGN = C$0.0008712 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0010
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change-2.12%-11.66%
View full history

1 NGN to CAD stats

The performance of NGN to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for NGN to CAD was -2.12.

The performance of NGN to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for NGN to CAD was -11.66.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Canadian Dollar
1 NGN0.00087 CAD
5 NGN0.00436 CAD
10 NGN0.00871 CAD
20 NGN0.01742 CAD
50 NGN0.04356 CAD
100 NGN0.08712 CAD
250 NGN0.21781 CAD
500 NGN0.43561 CAD
1000 NGN0.87123 CAD
2000 NGN1.74246 CAD
5000 NGN4.35615 CAD
10000 NGN8.71229 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 CAD1,147.80000 NGN
5 CAD5,739.00000 NGN
10 CAD11,478.00000 NGN
20 CAD22,956.00000 NGN
50 CAD57,390.00000 NGN
100 CAD114,780.00000 NGN
250 CAD286,950.00000 NGN
500 CAD573,900.00000 NGN
1000 CAD1,147,800.00000 NGN
2000 CAD2,295,600.00000 NGN
5000 CAD5,739,000.00000 NGN
10000 CAD11,478,000.00000 NGN