500 Nigerian nairas to Canadian dollars

Convert NGN to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
0.89 cad

1.00000 NGN = 0.00179 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55 UTC
NGN to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86491.052787.62621.443781.660410.96318.8427
1GBP1.156211.2172101.3191.669391.919871.1134221.7871
1USD0.94990.821558183.23951.37151.577290.9147517.8994
1INR0.01141210.009869810.012013510.01647660.01894880.01098940.215035

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Canadian Dollar
1 NGN0.00179 CAD
5 NGN0.00895 CAD
10 NGN0.01790 CAD
20 NGN0.03580 CAD
50 NGN0.08949 CAD
100 NGN0.17899 CAD
250 NGN0.44747 CAD
500 NGN0.89494 CAD
1000 NGN1.78987 CAD
2000 NGN3.57974 CAD
5000 NGN8.94935 CAD
10000 NGN17.89870 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 CAD558.70000 NGN
5 CAD2793.50000 NGN
10 CAD5587.00000 NGN
20 CAD11174.00000 NGN
50 CAD27935.00000 NGN
100 CAD55870.00000 NGN
250 CAD139675.00000 NGN
500 CAD279350.00000 NGN
1000 CAD558700.00000 NGN
2000 CAD1117400.00000 NGN
5000 CAD2793500.00000 NGN
10000 CAD5587000.00000 NGN