5000 Nigerian nairas to Canadian dollars
Convert NGN to CAD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Nigerian nairas to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
|1 CAD
|558.65200 NGN
|5 CAD
|2793.26000 NGN
|10 CAD
|5586.52000 NGN
|20 CAD
|11173.04000 NGN
|50 CAD
|27932.60000 NGN
|100 CAD
|55865.20000 NGN
|250 CAD
|139663.00000 NGN
|500 CAD
|279326.00000 NGN
|1000 CAD
|558652.00000 NGN
|2000 CAD
|1117304.00000 NGN
|5000 CAD
|2793260.00000 NGN
|10000 CAD
|5586520.00000 NGN