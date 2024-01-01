Nigerian nairas to Saudi riyals today

Convert NGN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
2.36 sar

₦1.000 NGN = SR0.002357 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00250.0028
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00240.0025
Change-3.70%-12.88%
1 NGN to SAR stats

The performance of NGN to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0025 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for NGN to SAR was -3.70.

The performance of NGN to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0025. The change for NGN to SAR was -12.88.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Saudi Riyal
1 NGN0.00236 SAR
5 NGN0.01179 SAR
10 NGN0.02357 SAR
20 NGN0.04714 SAR
50 NGN0.11786 SAR
100 NGN0.23572 SAR
250 NGN0.58929 SAR
500 NGN1.17859 SAR
1000 NGN2.35717 SAR
2000 NGN4.71434 SAR
5000 NGN11.78585 SAR
10000 NGN23.57170 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Nigerian Naira
1 SAR424.23700 NGN
5 SAR2,121.18500 NGN
10 SAR4,242.37000 NGN
20 SAR8,484.74000 NGN
50 SAR21,211.85000 NGN
100 SAR42,423.70000 NGN
250 SAR106,059.25000 NGN
500 SAR212,118.50000 NGN
1000 SAR424,237.00000 NGN
2000 SAR848,474.00000 NGN
5000 SAR2,121,185.00000 NGN
10000 SAR4,242,370.00000 NGN