Turkish liras to Saudi riyals today

Convert TRY to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
112.98 sar

TL1.000 TRY = SR0.1130 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TRY to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11490.1166
Low0.11300.1130
Average0.11370.1149
Change-1.71%-2.80%
1 TRY to SAR stats

The performance of TRY to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1149 and a 30 day low of 0.1130. This means the 30 day average was 0.1137. The change for TRY to SAR was -1.71.

The performance of TRY to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1166 and a 90 day low of 0.1130. This means the 90 day average was 0.1149. The change for TRY to SAR was -2.80.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.689
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.261
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.11298 SAR
5 TRY0.56489 SAR
10 TRY1.12979 SAR
20 TRY2.25958 SAR
50 TRY5.64895 SAR
100 TRY11.29790 SAR
250 TRY28.24475 SAR
500 TRY56.48950 SAR
1000 TRY112.97900 SAR
2000 TRY225.95800 SAR
5000 TRY564.89500 SAR
10000 TRY1,129.79000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR8.85119 TRY
5 SAR44.25595 TRY
10 SAR88.51190 TRY
20 SAR177.02380 TRY
50 SAR442.55950 TRY
100 SAR885.11900 TRY
250 SAR2,212.79750 TRY
500 SAR4,425.59500 TRY
1000 SAR8,851.19000 TRY
2000 SAR17,702.38000 TRY
5000 SAR44,255.95000 TRY
10000 SAR88,511.90000 TRY