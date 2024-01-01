2000 Saudi riyals to Turkish liras

Convert SAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 sar
16,488 try

1.00000 SAR = 8.24400 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8548751.0815589.66371.462851.649330.95241518.4441
1 GBP1.1697611.26515104.8851.711181.929321.114121.5751
1 USD0.92460.79042182.9031.352551.524970.8806517.0534
1 INR0.01115280.009534280.012062310.01631480.01839460.01062270.205703

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR8.24400 TRY
5 SAR41.22000 TRY
10 SAR82.44000 TRY
20 SAR164.88000 TRY
50 SAR412.20000 TRY
100 SAR824.40000 TRY
250 SAR2061.00000 TRY
500 SAR4122.00000 TRY
1000 SAR8244.00000 TRY
2000 SAR16488.00000 TRY
5000 SAR41220.00000 TRY
10000 SAR82440.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.12130 SAR
5 TRY0.60650 SAR
10 TRY1.21300 SAR
20 TRY2.42600 SAR
50 TRY6.06500 SAR
100 TRY12.13000 SAR
250 TRY30.32500 SAR
500 TRY60.65000 SAR
1000 TRY121.30000 SAR
2000 TRY242.60000 SAR
5000 TRY606.50000 SAR
10000 TRY1213.00000 SAR