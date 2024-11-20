Hong Kong dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert HKD to SAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = SR0.4824 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
HKD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 HKD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48340.4837
Low0.48210.4809
Average0.48300.4824
Change-0.16%0.24%
1 HKD to SAR stats

The performance of HKD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4834 and a 30 day low of 0.4821. This means the 30 day average was 0.4830. The change for HKD to SAR was -0.16.

The performance of HKD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4837 and a 90 day low of 0.4809. This means the 90 day average was 0.4824. The change for HKD to SAR was 0.24.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.3411.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.1911.7011.9461.2011.772107.082
1 SGD0.7465.4020.58811.1440.7061.04262.949

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Saudi Riyal
100 HKD48.24300 SAR
200 HKD96.48600 SAR
300 HKD144.72900 SAR
500 HKD241.21500 SAR
1000 HKD482.43000 SAR
2000 HKD964.86000 SAR
2500 HKD1,206.07500 SAR
3000 HKD1,447.29000 SAR
4000 HKD1,929.72000 SAR
5000 HKD2,412.15000 SAR
10000 HKD4,824.30000 SAR
20000 HKD9,648.60000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SAR2.07284 HKD
5 SAR10.36420 HKD
10 SAR20.72840 HKD
20 SAR41.45680 HKD
50 SAR103.64200 HKD
100 SAR207.28400 HKD
250 SAR518.21000 HKD
500 SAR1,036.42000 HKD
1000 SAR2,072.84000 HKD
2000 SAR4,145.68000 HKD
5000 SAR10,364.20000 HKD
10000 SAR20,728.40000 HKD