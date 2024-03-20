Hong Kong dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert HKD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
479.38 sar

1.000 HKD = 0.4794 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08990.5751.4731.6620.96818.175
1 GBP1.1711.274105.9921.7231.9451.13321.269
1 USD0.9190.785183.2031.3531.5260.88916.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Saudi Riyal
100 HKD47.93770 SAR
200 HKD95.87540 SAR
300 HKD143.81310 SAR
500 HKD239.68850 SAR
1000 HKD479.37700 SAR
2000 HKD958.75400 SAR
2500 HKD1,198.44250 SAR
3000 HKD1,438.13100 SAR
4000 HKD1,917.50800 SAR
5000 HKD2,396.88500 SAR
10000 HKD4,793.77000 SAR
20000 HKD9,587.54000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SAR2.08604 HKD
5 SAR10.43020 HKD
10 SAR20.86040 HKD
20 SAR41.72080 HKD
50 SAR104.30200 HKD
100 SAR208.60400 HKD
250 SAR521.51000 HKD
500 SAR1,043.02000 HKD
1000 SAR2,086.04000 HKD
2000 SAR4,172.08000 HKD
5000 SAR10,430.20000 HKD
10000 SAR20,860.40000 HKD