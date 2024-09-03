Singapore dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert SGD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,873.33 sar

S$1.000 SGD = SR2.873 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
SGD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 SGD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.88442.8844
Low2.82812.7607
Average2.85782.8078
Change1.49%3.25%
1 SGD to SAR stats

The performance of SGD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8844 and a 30 day low of 2.8281. This means the 30 day average was 2.8578. The change for SGD to SAR was 1.49.

The performance of SGD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8844 and a 90 day low of 2.7607. This means the 90 day average was 2.8078. The change for SGD to SAR was 3.25.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9477.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,152.811.6450.84392.7497.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3664.7822.934

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SGD2.87333 SAR
5 SGD14.36665 SAR
10 SGD28.73330 SAR
20 SGD57.46660 SAR
50 SGD143.66650 SAR
100 SGD287.33300 SAR
250 SGD718.33250 SAR
500 SGD1,436.66500 SAR
1000 SGD2,873.33000 SAR
2000 SGD5,746.66000 SAR
5000 SGD14,366.65000 SAR
10000 SGD28,733.30000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Singapore Dollar
1 SAR0.34803 SGD
5 SAR1.74014 SGD
10 SAR3.48028 SGD
20 SAR6.96056 SGD
50 SAR17.40140 SGD
100 SAR34.80280 SGD
250 SAR87.00700 SGD
500 SAR174.01400 SGD
1000 SAR348.02800 SGD
2000 SAR696.05600 SGD
5000 SAR1,740.14000 SGD
10000 SAR3,480.28000 SGD