Czech korunas to Saudi riyals today

Convert CZK to SAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
1,607.63 sar

1.000 CZK = 0.1608 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1961.4731.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6151.7251.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9230.788183.211.3591.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Saudi Riyal
1 CZK0.16076 SAR
5 CZK0.80382 SAR
10 CZK1.60763 SAR
20 CZK3.21526 SAR
50 CZK8.03815 SAR
100 CZK16.07630 SAR
250 CZK40.19075 SAR
500 CZK80.38150 SAR
1000 CZK160.76300 SAR
2000 CZK321.52600 SAR
5000 CZK803.81500 SAR
10000 CZK1,607.63000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SAR6.22032 CZK
5 SAR31.10160 CZK
10 SAR62.20320 CZK
20 SAR124.40640 CZK
50 SAR311.01600 CZK
100 SAR622.03200 CZK
250 SAR1,555.08000 CZK
500 SAR3,110.16000 CZK
1000 SAR6,220.32000 CZK
2000 SAR12,440.64000 CZK
5000 SAR31,101.60000 CZK
10000 SAR62,203.20000 CZK