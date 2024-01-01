Brazilian reais to Saudi riyals today

Convert BRL to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
745.45 sar

1.000 BRL = 0.7454 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:57
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saudi Riyal
1 BRL0.74545 SAR
5 BRL3.72724 SAR
10 BRL7.45448 SAR
20 BRL14.90896 SAR
50 BRL37.27240 SAR
100 BRL74.54480 SAR
250 BRL186.36200 SAR
500 BRL372.72400 SAR
1000 BRL745.44800 SAR
2000 BRL1,490.89600 SAR
5000 BRL3,727.24000 SAR
10000 BRL7,454.48000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brazilian Real
1 SAR1.34147 BRL
5 SAR6.70735 BRL
10 SAR13.41470 BRL
20 SAR26.82940 BRL
50 SAR67.07350 BRL
100 SAR134.14700 BRL
250 SAR335.36750 BRL
500 SAR670.73500 BRL
1000 SAR1,341.47000 BRL
2000 SAR2,682.94000 BRL
5000 SAR6,707.35000 BRL
10000 SAR13,414.70000 BRL