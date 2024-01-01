1 thousand Brazilian reais to Saudi riyals

Convert BRL to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
681.51 sar

R$1.000 BRL = SR0.6815 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69120.7350
Low0.65240.6524
Average0.67130.6930
Change-1.16%-6.37%
View full history

1 BRL to SAR stats

The performance of BRL to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6912 and a 30 day low of 0.6524. This means the 30 day average was 0.6713. The change for BRL to SAR was -1.16.

The performance of BRL to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7350 and a 90 day low of 0.6524. This means the 90 day average was 0.6930. The change for BRL to SAR was -6.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saudi Riyal
1 BRL0.68151 SAR
5 BRL3.40757 SAR
10 BRL6.81513 SAR
20 BRL13.63026 SAR
50 BRL34.07565 SAR
100 BRL68.15130 SAR
250 BRL170.37825 SAR
500 BRL340.75650 SAR
1000 BRL681.51300 SAR
2000 BRL1,363.02600 SAR
5000 BRL3,407.56500 SAR
10000 BRL6,815.13000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brazilian Real
1 SAR1.46732 BRL
5 SAR7.33660 BRL
10 SAR14.67320 BRL
20 SAR29.34640 BRL
50 SAR73.36600 BRL
100 SAR146.73200 BRL
250 SAR366.83000 BRL
500 SAR733.66000 BRL
1000 SAR1,467.32000 BRL
2000 SAR2,934.64000 BRL
5000 SAR7,336.60000 BRL
10000 SAR14,673.20000 BRL