1 thousand Brazilian reais to Saudi riyals

Convert BRL to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
724.06 sar

1.000 BRL = 0.7241 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
1 EUR10.8541.06588.9131.4641.6450.97217.707
1 GBP1.17111.247104.121.7141.9271.13820.736
1 USD0.9390.802183.5141.3751.5450.91316.632
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saudi Riyal
1 BRL0.72407 SAR
5 BRL3.62033 SAR
10 BRL7.24065 SAR
20 BRL14.48130 SAR
50 BRL36.20325 SAR
100 BRL72.40650 SAR
250 BRL181.01625 SAR
500 BRL362.03250 SAR
1000 BRL724.06500 SAR
2000 BRL1,448.13000 SAR
5000 BRL3,620.32500 SAR
10000 BRL7,240.65000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brazilian Real
1 SAR1.38109 BRL
5 SAR6.90545 BRL
10 SAR13.81090 BRL
20 SAR27.62180 BRL
50 SAR69.05450 BRL
100 SAR138.10900 BRL
250 SAR345.27250 BRL
500 SAR690.54500 BRL
1000 SAR1,381.09000 BRL
2000 SAR2,762.18000 BRL
5000 SAR6,905.45000 BRL
10000 SAR13,810.90000 BRL