10 thousand Saudi riyals to Brazilian reais

Convert SAR to BRL at the real exchange rate

10,000 sar
13,185.20 brl

1.00000 SAR = 1.31852 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856631.080789.63941.456351.64640.9523218.3823
1 GBP1.1673711.26155104.641.700061.921921.1117121.4585
1 USD0.925350.792676182.94571.34761.523460.8812517.0096
1 INR0.01115580.009556560.012056110.01624680.0183670.01062440.205069

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brazilian Real
1 SAR1.31852 BRL
5 SAR6.59260 BRL
10 SAR13.18520 BRL
20 SAR26.37040 BRL
50 SAR65.92600 BRL
100 SAR131.85200 BRL
250 SAR329.63000 BRL
500 SAR659.26000 BRL
1000 SAR1318.52000 BRL
2000 SAR2637.04000 BRL
5000 SAR6592.60000 BRL
10000 SAR13185.20000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saudi Riyal
1 BRL0.75843 SAR
5 BRL3.79214 SAR
10 BRL7.58428 SAR
20 BRL15.16856 SAR
50 BRL37.92140 SAR
100 BRL75.84280 SAR
250 BRL189.60700 SAR
500 BRL379.21400 SAR
1000 BRL758.42800 SAR
2000 BRL1516.85600 SAR
5000 BRL3792.14000 SAR
10000 BRL7584.28000 SAR