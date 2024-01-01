Saudi riyals to Pakistani rupees today

Convert SAR to PKR at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ₨74.01 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
SAR to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 SAR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High74.188274.4240
Low73.971173.9329
Average74.015074.1143
Change-0.00%-0.56%
1 SAR to PKR stats

The performance of SAR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 74.1882 and a 30 day low of 73.9711. This means the 30 day average was 74.0150. The change for SAR to PKR was -0.00.

The performance of SAR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.4240 and a 90 day low of 73.9329. This means the 90 day average was 74.1143. The change for SAR to PKR was -0.56.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Pakistani Rupee
1 SAR74.00750 PKR
5 SAR370.03750 PKR
10 SAR740.07500 PKR
20 SAR1,480.15000 PKR
50 SAR3,700.37500 PKR
100 SAR7,400.75000 PKR
250 SAR18,501.87500 PKR
500 SAR37,003.75000 PKR
1000 SAR74,007.50000 PKR
2000 SAR148,015.00000 PKR
5000 SAR370,037.50000 PKR
10000 SAR740,075.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 PKR0.01351 SAR
5 PKR0.06756 SAR
10 PKR0.13512 SAR
20 PKR0.27024 SAR
50 PKR0.67561 SAR
100 PKR1.35121 SAR
250 PKR3.37803 SAR
500 PKR6.75605 SAR
1000 PKR13.51210 SAR
2000 PKR27.02420 SAR
5000 PKR67.56050 SAR
10000 PKR135.12100 SAR