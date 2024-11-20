Hong Kong dollars to Pakistani rupees today
Convert HKD to PKR at the real exchange rate
HKD to PKR conversion chart
1 HKD = 35.70440 PKR
|1 HKD to PKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|35.8368
|35.8368
|Low
|35.7033
|35.6104
|Average
|35.7510
|35.7579
|Change
|-0.14%
|-0.31%
|View full history
1 HKD to PKR stats
The performance of HKD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.8368 and a 30 day low of 35.7033. This means the 30 day average was 35.7510. The change for HKD to PKR was -0.14.
The performance of HKD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.8368 and a 90 day low of 35.6104. This means the 90 day average was 35.7579. The change for HKD to PKR was -0.31.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
|100 HKD
|3,570.44000 PKR
|200 HKD
|7,140.88000 PKR
|300 HKD
|10,711.32000 PKR
|500 HKD
|17,852.20000 PKR
|1000 HKD
|35,704.40000 PKR
|2000 HKD
|71,408.80000 PKR
|2500 HKD
|89,261.00000 PKR
|3000 HKD
|107,113.20000 PKR
|4000 HKD
|142,817.60000 PKR
|5000 HKD
|178,522.00000 PKR
|10000 HKD
|357,044.00000 PKR
|20000 HKD
|714,088.00000 PKR