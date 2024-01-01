Brazilian reais to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BRL to PKR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₨48.13 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:47
BRL to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 BRL to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High49.060151.2405
Low47.348547.3485
Average48.315749.5428
Change-1.49%-3.61%
1 BRL to PKR stats

The performance of BRL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 49.0601 and a 30 day low of 47.3485. This means the 30 day average was 48.3157. The change for BRL to PKR was -1.49.

The performance of BRL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.2405 and a 90 day low of 47.3485. This means the 90 day average was 49.5428. The change for BRL to PKR was -3.61.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Pakistani Rupee
1 BRL48.12840 PKR
5 BRL240.64200 PKR
10 BRL481.28400 PKR
20 BRL962.56800 PKR
50 BRL2,406.42000 PKR
100 BRL4,812.84000 PKR
250 BRL12,032.10000 PKR
500 BRL24,064.20000 PKR
1000 BRL48,128.40000 PKR
2000 BRL96,256.80000 PKR
5000 BRL240,642.00000 PKR
10000 BRL481,284.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 PKR0.02078 BRL
5 PKR0.10389 BRL
10 PKR0.20778 BRL
20 PKR0.41556 BRL
50 PKR1.03889 BRL
100 PKR2.07778 BRL
250 PKR5.19445 BRL
500 PKR10.38890 BRL
1000 PKR20.77780 BRL
2000 PKR41.55560 BRL
5000 PKR103.88900 BRL
10000 PKR207.77800 BRL