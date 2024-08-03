Chinese yuan rmb to Pakistani rupees today

Convert CNY to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
38,901.20 pkr

¥1.000 CNY = ₨38.90 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CNY to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.901238.9012
Low38.219638.2196
Average38.390038.4443
Change1.34%1.07%
1 CNY to PKR stats

The performance of CNY to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.9012 and a 30 day low of 38.2196. This means the 30 day average was 38.3900. The change for CNY to PKR was 1.34.

The performance of CNY to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.9012 and a 90 day low of 38.2196. This means the 90 day average was 38.4443. The change for CNY to PKR was 1.07.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Pakistani Rupee
1 CNY38.90120 PKR
5 CNY194.50600 PKR
10 CNY389.01200 PKR
20 CNY778.02400 PKR
50 CNY1,945.06000 PKR
100 CNY3,890.12000 PKR
250 CNY9,725.30000 PKR
500 CNY19,450.60000 PKR
1000 CNY38,901.20000 PKR
2000 CNY77,802.40000 PKR
5000 CNY194,506.00000 PKR
10000 CNY389,012.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PKR0.02571 CNY
5 PKR0.12853 CNY
10 PKR0.25706 CNY
20 PKR0.51412 CNY
50 PKR1.28531 CNY
100 PKR2.57062 CNY
250 PKR6.42655 CNY
500 PKR12.85310 CNY
1000 PKR25.70620 CNY
2000 PKR51.41240 CNY
5000 PKR128.53100 CNY
10000 PKR257.06200 CNY