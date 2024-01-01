Saudi riyals to Philippine pesos today

Convert SAR to PHP at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ₱15.70 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
SAR to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 SAR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.703015.7030
Low15.392614.8011
Average15.572815.2151
Change2.02%4.84%
1 SAR to PHP stats

The performance of SAR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7030 and a 30 day low of 15.3926. This means the 30 day average was 15.5728. The change for SAR to PHP was 2.02.

The performance of SAR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7030 and a 90 day low of 14.8011. This means the 90 day average was 15.2151. The change for SAR to PHP was 4.84.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Philippine Peso
1 SAR15.70300 PHP
5 SAR78.51500 PHP
10 SAR157.03000 PHP
20 SAR314.06000 PHP
50 SAR785.15000 PHP
100 SAR1,570.30000 PHP
250 SAR3,925.75000 PHP
500 SAR7,851.50000 PHP
1000 SAR15,703.00000 PHP
2000 SAR31,406.00000 PHP
5000 SAR78,515.00000 PHP
10000 SAR157,030.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 PHP0.06368 SAR
5 PHP0.31841 SAR
10 PHP0.63682 SAR
20 PHP1.27364 SAR
50 PHP3.18411 SAR
100 PHP6.36822 SAR
250 PHP15.92055 SAR
500 PHP31.84110 SAR
1000 PHP63.68220 SAR
2000 PHP127.36440 SAR
5000 PHP318.41100 SAR
10000 PHP636.82200 SAR