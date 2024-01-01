Chinese yuan rmb to Saudi riyals today

Convert CNY to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
523.51 sar

¥1.000 CNY = SR0.5235 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52350.5235
Low0.51550.5155
Average0.51690.5174
Change1.43%1.08%
1 CNY to SAR stats

The performance of CNY to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5235 and a 30 day low of 0.5155. This means the 30 day average was 0.5169. The change for CNY to SAR was 1.43.

The performance of CNY to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5235 and a 90 day low of 0.5155. This means the 90 day average was 0.5174. The change for CNY to SAR was 1.08.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Saudi Riyal
1 CNY0.52351 SAR
5 CNY2.61757 SAR
10 CNY5.23513 SAR
20 CNY10.47026 SAR
50 CNY26.17565 SAR
100 CNY52.35130 SAR
250 CNY130.87825 SAR
500 CNY261.75650 SAR
1000 CNY523.51300 SAR
2000 CNY1,047.02600 SAR
5000 CNY2,617.56500 SAR
10000 CNY5,235.13000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SAR1.91017 CNY
5 SAR9.55085 CNY
10 SAR19.10170 CNY
20 SAR38.20340 CNY
50 SAR95.50850 CNY
100 SAR191.01700 CNY
250 SAR477.54250 CNY
500 SAR955.08500 CNY
1000 SAR1,910.17000 CNY
2000 SAR3,820.34000 CNY
5000 SAR9,550.85000 CNY
10000 SAR19,101.70000 CNY