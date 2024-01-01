10 Chinese yuan rmb to Saudi riyals

Convert CNY to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 cny
5.21 sar

1.00000 CNY = 0.52134 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Saudi Riyal
1 CNY0.52134 SAR
5 CNY2.60669 SAR
10 CNY5.21338 SAR
20 CNY10.42676 SAR
50 CNY26.06690 SAR
100 CNY52.13380 SAR
250 CNY130.33450 SAR
500 CNY260.66900 SAR
1000 CNY521.33800 SAR
2000 CNY1042.67600 SAR
5000 CNY2606.69000 SAR
10000 CNY5213.38000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SAR1.91814 CNY
5 SAR9.59070 CNY
10 SAR19.18140 CNY
20 SAR38.36280 CNY
50 SAR95.90700 CNY
100 SAR191.81400 CNY
250 SAR479.53500 CNY
500 SAR959.07000 CNY
1000 SAR1918.14000 CNY
2000 SAR3836.28000 CNY
5000 SAR9590.70000 CNY
10000 SAR19181.40000 CNY