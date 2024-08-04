Malaysian ringgits to Saudi riyals today

Convert MYR to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
835.55 sar

RM1.000 MYR = SR0.8356 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.83560.8356
Low0.79660.7907
Average0.80550.7994
Change4.89%5.64%
1 MYR to SAR stats

The performance of MYR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8356 and a 30 day low of 0.7966. This means the 30 day average was 0.8055. The change for MYR to SAR was 4.89.

The performance of MYR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8356 and a 90 day low of 0.7907. This means the 90 day average was 0.7994. The change for MYR to SAR was 5.64.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Saudi Riyal
1 MYR0.83555 SAR
5 MYR4.17776 SAR
10 MYR8.35552 SAR
20 MYR16.71104 SAR
50 MYR41.77760 SAR
100 MYR83.55520 SAR
250 MYR208.88800 SAR
500 MYR417.77600 SAR
1000 MYR835.55200 SAR
2000 MYR1,671.10400 SAR
5000 MYR4,177.76000 SAR
10000 MYR8,355.52000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SAR1.19681 MYR
5 SAR5.98405 MYR
10 SAR11.96810 MYR
20 SAR23.93620 MYR
50 SAR59.84050 MYR
100 SAR119.68100 MYR
250 SAR299.20250 MYR
500 SAR598.40500 MYR
1000 SAR1,196.81000 MYR
2000 SAR2,393.62000 MYR
5000 SAR5,984.05000 MYR
10000 SAR11,968.10000 MYR