Israeli new sheqels to Saudi riyals today

Convert ILS to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,028.32 sar

1.000 ILS = 1.028 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7581.4721.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2641.7241.9411.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1161.3481.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Saudi Riyal
1 ILS1.02832 SAR
5 ILS5.14160 SAR
10 ILS10.28320 SAR
20 ILS20.56640 SAR
50 ILS51.41600 SAR
100 ILS102.83200 SAR
250 ILS257.08000 SAR
500 ILS514.16000 SAR
1000 ILS1,028.32000 SAR
2000 ILS2,056.64000 SAR
5000 ILS5,141.60000 SAR
10000 ILS10,283.20000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SAR0.97246 ILS
5 SAR4.86229 ILS
10 SAR9.72457 ILS
20 SAR19.44914 ILS
50 SAR48.62285 ILS
100 SAR97.24570 ILS
250 SAR243.11425 ILS
500 SAR486.22850 ILS
1000 SAR972.45700 ILS
2000 SAR1,944.91400 ILS
5000 SAR4,862.28500 ILS
10000 SAR9,724.57000 ILS