Bulgarian levs to Saudi riyals today

Convert BGN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,079.57 sar

1.000 BGN = 2.080 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Saudi Riyal
1 BGN2.07957 SAR
5 BGN10.39785 SAR
10 BGN20.79570 SAR
20 BGN41.59140 SAR
50 BGN103.97850 SAR
100 BGN207.95700 SAR
250 BGN519.89250 SAR
500 BGN1,039.78500 SAR
1000 BGN2,079.57000 SAR
2000 BGN4,159.14000 SAR
5000 BGN10,397.85000 SAR
10000 BGN20,795.70000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bulgarian Lev
1 SAR0.48087 BGN
5 SAR2.40434 BGN
10 SAR4.80868 BGN
20 SAR9.61736 BGN
50 SAR24.04340 BGN
100 SAR48.08680 BGN
250 SAR120.21700 BGN
500 SAR240.43400 BGN
1000 SAR480.86800 BGN
2000 SAR961.73600 BGN
5000 SAR2,404.34000 BGN
10000 SAR4,808.68000 BGN