Bulgarian lev to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Saudi riyals is currently 2.096 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 2.109 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2.090 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.