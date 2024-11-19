Bulgarian lev to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Saudi riyals is currently 2.030 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.328% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 2.043 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.019 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.468% decrease in value.