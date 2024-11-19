Bulgarian lev to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to South African rand is currently 9.776 today, reflecting a 0.630% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.674% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 9.874 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 9.699 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.450% increase in value.